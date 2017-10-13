Memorial football match for airshow victims

Two schools are set to hold a memorial football match in memory of victims of the Shoreham Airshow disaster.

Balfour Primary School will play host to the annual memorial football match against Patcham Junior School today (October 13).

The match is in memory of Jacob Schilt and Matt Grimstone, two former Worthing United players who were two of 11 men who died in the crash two years ago.

Matt Evans, a Balfour teacher, said: “The tragic events touched a lot of people in the community and this is a way of making a positive out of such a horrific incident”.

Jacob and Matt attended Patcham and Balfour schools respectively and the game will be the third meeting between the two schools.

The boys will play the first half with the girls contesting the second half.

Mr Evans said: “This year is really special as we are heavily focussing on an equality drive, and having both the boys and girls taking part in the match is special to us.”

The match will kick-off at 3.45pm with collections for donations available. The proceeds will go to a charity chosen by the victims’ parents.