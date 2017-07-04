Met Office warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain

A Met Office warning has been issued for possible heavy rain and thunderstorms for Thursday (July 6).

The yellow ‘be aware’ warning has been issued from 6am on Thursday until 6am the following day.

The warning states: “Isolated thunderstorms are likely to develop across parts of England and Wales from Thursday morning, before clearing east early on Friday.

“While these storms may miss many places, where they do develop intense downpours are likely, bringing a low risk of sudden flooding of roads, transport routes, homes and businesses. Lightning and hail may be additional hazards.”

The Chief Forecaster’s assessment is that: “Isolated thunderstorms are expected to push north across southern England early Thursday, before developing across other parts of England and Wales during the early afternoon.

“25-30mm of rain may fall within an hour, perhaps 50mm in three hours.

“However such totals are likely to be very isolated, with many places staying dry. Some intense showers and thunderstorms may continue overnight into Friday morning before clearing into the North Sea.”

Before that temperatures are set to rise across Sussex as warm air flows in from the Continent.

Inland, the temperature could rise to around 30degC while it will be a few degrees cooler inland.