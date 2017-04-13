Missing boy safe and well

A 13-year-old boy reported missing from Worthing, Hamza Chebbi, is safe and well after returning home of his own accord yesterday afternoon, according to police.

Police would like to thank members of the public and the media who spread word of Hamza’s disappearance and concerns for his well-being.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.