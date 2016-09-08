Missing Goring teenager found but Lancing teenager still missing

A missing teenager from Goring has returned home while a teenager from Lancing, thought to be with him, is still missing, police said.

Kudzai Chemhuru, 16, who was last seen at around 8am on Thursday, September 1 at his home in Goring, returned home on Thursday, September 8.

Edward Little, 15, from Lancing, who was thought to be with Kudzai is still missing.

Anybody with any information about his whereabouts please contact police on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk