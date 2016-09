A missing teenager from Lancing has been found safe and well in Kent, police have said.

15-year-old Edward Little was last seen at an address in Upper Bounstone Lane on 30 August, according to police.

It comes after Kudzai Chemhuru, 16, who was believed to be with Edward, was found at his home in Goring on Thursday, September 8.

Police would like to thank the public and the media for their help.