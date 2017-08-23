Missing man could be in Worthing

Have you seen this man?

Police are concerned for Patrick Cheetham, who has been missing from his home in Surrey, but believe he could be in Worthing.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of the 37-year-old as he has not had access to his medication since he went missing from the Redhill area.

Patrick has links to the Worthing area and has potentially travelled outside of the Surrey.

He is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, clean shaven with black hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing white Nike trainers, black tracksuit bottoms, a black long-sleeved jumper, a waist-length blue and black jacket and a black cap with a Nike tick on it.

He also has a tattoo on his left hand.

Members of the public with any information should contact Surrey Police by calling 101 or use report.police.uk and quote the reference number 45170092158.