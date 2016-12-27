Missing Rustington man returns home

A missing Rustington man has returned home of his own accord, according to police.

Police said Robert Bartlett, a 29-year-old man reported missing from Rustington on Friday (December 23), is safe and well having returned home of his own accord at around 8pm on Christmas Eve (Saturday December 24).

Police thanked members of the public and the media who assisted in trying to trace Mr Bartlett.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.