Missing swimmer found after ‘major search operation’ in Worthing

A missing swimmer has been located ‘safe and well’ – and ‘unaware’ that he had sparked a major search operation along the Worthing coast this morning.
The swimmer was located at just before 11am today (Tuesday, July 19).
