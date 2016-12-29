Missing teenager found ‘safe and well’

Missing Findon Valley teenager Stefan Selvage has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

Police said the 15-year-old was last seen on Saturday December 17 at 7.30pm when he was dropped off at West Worthing railway station for a planned sleepover with a friend. He was found in Portsmouth on Monday December 19.

