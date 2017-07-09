Money for Dogs Trust raised in memory of Tim

A donation made to the Shoreham by Sea Dogs Trust Rehoming centre was raised by a game day hosted by the WW2 Airsoft Association, in the memory of former team mate Tim England.

The cheque for £1762 was presented to Pia Offord, Dogs Trust supporter relations officer, by Jimbo Torrent of Elite Action Games , which is based in Clapham Wood, and James Wingate of Santander. Tim was a big lover of dogs and the club wanted to honour his memory with a weekend event of activities around their sport.

