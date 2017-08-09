More travellers arrive in Sompting ahead of community event

Organisers of a community event planned at Sompting Recreation Ground on Sunday are ‘closely monitoriting the situation’ after more travellers arrived on the site last night (Tuesday, August 8).

Caravans first pitched up on Sompting Recreation Ground on Friday.

More caravans arrived on the green yesterday, after a group pitched on Adur Recreation Ground were evicted by police.

An event for children, which will include an 18 metre obstacle course, is planned on Sompting Recreation Ground for Sunday, organised by community partnership group Sompting Big Local.

Organisers said a decision would be made later this week on whether the event, Sompting Splash, will go ahead.

A statement on the Sompting Big Local Facebook page said: “We are closely monitoring the situation and are giving every opportunity for the matter to be resolved.

“The health and safety of all those attending are our priority.

“A decision will be made later in the week after seeking advice from the relevant authorities.”

A spokesman from Adur Distict Council told the Herald on Tuesday that a Notice of Direction to leave the sites had been issued to the travellers to start the legal progress of evicting the unauthorised encampments from council land.

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, said he was working with police and the council over the issue and advised residents to report any anti-social behaviour to police.

More to follow.