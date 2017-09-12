Mother’s death heads police case for venue to lose licence

Police will call for a Worthing bar to lose its licence on Monday after numerous incidents which included a woman’s death minutes after leaving the venue.

Gina Pickett, 45, was found unconscious at the bottom of steps in Chapel Road in the early hours of February 20, after leaving Molotov cocktail and vodka bar.

Sussex Police has called for the Chatsworth Road venue to lose its licence after several alleged breaches, including cases of severely-intoxicated customers and ‘consistently high’ traces of cocaine found throughout the premises.

Documents released ahead of Monday’s meeting of Worthing Borough Council’s licensing committee read: “A considerable number of serious breaches of the premises licence have been identified and concerns regarding intoxication of patrons have been raised.

“Sussex Police contend that the designated premises supervisor and premises licence holders have failed in discharging a duty of care to their patrons.

“This has culminated in the death of a mother of two who, having been drinking alcohol at the premises during the approximately three to four hours she was present, suffered a fatal accident shortly after leaving the premises.”

The committee will hear of numerous visits by police between February and July. They include an account from February 12, where concerns were raised over a ‘lack of positive action’ to deal with a man found ‘slumped in a booth’.

Just seven days later, police said Ms Pickett spent between three and four hours at Molotov shortly before her death. Staff denied serving her ‘beyond her alcohol tolerance level’.

A visit on June 25 saw improvements, with police observing numerous people refused entry – but checks found traces of cocaine in the toilets. Tests later revealed ‘high’ levels of cocaine in all the public areas of the venue.

Molotov’s licence is held by Peter Mott and Barry Wells of The Lounge Leisure Group.

A petition to ‘save Molotov’ from closure had received around 400 signatures at the time the Herald went to print. It read: “We believe the nightlife in Worthing now attracts the nicest clientele we have ever known in the town.

“We are proud to be a venue that has played an important part in creating this, and hope to continue this for many years to come.”