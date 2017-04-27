Mother worried illegal parking is putting her son’s life at risk

A worried mother is angry after her five-year-old son was nearly knocked down by a car that mounted the curb.

Kate Jarvis and her son Isaac walk past Tesco Express in South Farm Road every day on the way to school.

But many drivers park illegally in the store’s loading bay which puts children’s lives at risk, Kate says.

Kate, 43, said: “Our son has nearly been run over by people parking in their loading bay.

“People are parking half on the pavement and half on the road. I’ve seen people drive out of the loading bay and fly off the pavement.”

Isaac has already had one ‘near miss’. Kate added: “I had to shout and tell him to stop.

“We walk past it every day. I think it’s dangerous.”

Kate also said children are at risk of hitting their heads on delivery lorries’ loading platforms when they are raised and lowered.

She has called for more staff in high-visibility jackets to be on hand to prevent this.

A Tesco spokesman said: “We are sorry to hear a resident is experiencing problems with vehicles and encourage anyone visiting the store to park responsibly.

“The area directly outside our store is a public loading bay and we would ask people not to use it for parking.

“It is important to Tesco that all deliveries are carried out safely. We have recently reviewed the delivery process for this store and made sure all colleagues are aware of the correct procedure to ensure deliveries are carried out safely.”