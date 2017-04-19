Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Southwick collision

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a broken leg by air ambulance last Wednesday following a collision in Southwick.

Emergency services were called to a collision between a motorbike and a car eastbound on the Old Shoreham Road at 5.15pm on Wednesday, April 12, a police spokesperson said.

Photo by Nick Fontana: photography@fontana.me.uk

The motorcyclist, a 41-year-old Worthing man, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital by air ambulance with a broken leg, confirmed the spokesperson.

The car driver, a woman aged 42 from Southwick, was uninjured, the spokesperson said.

The road was closed for nearly two hours for the vehicles to be recovered.

