MP Tim Loughton takes over as committee chair from Keith Vaz

East Worthing and Shoreham’s MP has taken over a committee chairmanship vacated by scandal-hit Labour MP Keith Vaz.

Tim Loughton will serve as interim chair of the House of Commons Home Affairs Select Committee, until a permanent successor is chosen.

Keith Vaz

Mr Vaz resigned as chair today (Tuesday September 6) following allegations first printed in a Sunday newspaper.

Mr Loughton, who is currently the longest serving Conservative on the committee, said: “Keith Vaz came to the meeting of the select committee. He gave a very frank account of what had happened and he told us of his intention to resign as chairman of the Home Affairs Select Committee.

“He has issued a statement and he is writing to the speaker of the House of Commons to signal his resignation and in due course an election will be held for a new Labour member to take over as chairman of the Home Affairs Select Committee.

“In the interim the committee has nominated me to be the acting chair for the next few weeks until that election takes place.

“Now I think the committee listened in sadness to what Keith had to say with a good deal of respect.

“He has clearly acted in the best interests of the Home Affairs Select Committee and the important work that we do and with sadness we all accepted that was the appropriate course of action that he has taken and we also appreciate the many challenges facing him personally and his family.

“Notwithstanding the press stories all members of the Home Affairs Select Committee across all the parties paid very fulsome tributes to the work that Keith has done.

“It is remarkable that he’s been chairman of the select committee for nine years, the longest serving select committee chair.”

