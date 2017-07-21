Multi-car collision causes ‘chaos’ by A27 Lancing manor roundabout

An accident reportedly involving four vehicles is causing ‘chaos’ on the A27 just before the Lancing manor roundabout, according to an eye-witness.

Heavy traffic is reported, with one driver spending 40 minutes in traffic between the Southwick tunnel to the Lancing Manor Roundabout.

“It’s total chaos,” she said. “Drivers should avoid it at any cost.”

Another incident has also been reported on the A27 in Shoreham in the queues of traffic leading from the roundabout.

More to follow