Mum ends life in ‘tragic loss’

A Worthing mum who lived in considerable pain took her own life in a ‘tragic loss’, a coroner has said.

Marie Norris, a 78-year-old widow who lived in Rudgwick Close, died as a result of an overdose of pain medication, senior coroner Penelope Schofield said at an inquest at Centenery House on Friday.

She suffered from ventricular displasia and ‘could not bear the pain anymore’ coroner’s officer Sally Hall said.

Ms Norris was found unresponsive in bed on July 24, 2016, she told the inquest.

A letter from Ms Norris was also found, she added.

Penelope Schofield returned the conclusion that Ms Norris had taken her own life, saying that her death was a ‘tragic loss’.

