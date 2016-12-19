Music icon Herbie Hancock confirms Love Supreme 2017 as UK Summer festival exclusive

Visionary pianist, composer and bandleader Herbie Hancock is announced today as the second artist confirmed for next year’s Love Supreme Jazz Festival.

Hancock joins ten-time Grammy-winning George Benson on the bill for the festival’s fifth edition, which is shaping up to be its biggest and best to date.

Herbie Hancock is a true icon of modern music who throughout an illustrious career spanning five decades and fourteen Grammy Awards has continued to amaze audiences across the globe. He will bring his electric band to the stunning surroundings of Glynde Place in East Sussex for what will be their only UK festival appearance of the summer.

Herbie Hancock: “I’m looking forward to playing at The Love Supreme Festival in Sussex next year with some new music that I’m working on and a new approach on some of my older tunes.”

Running across three days from Friday June 30th – Sunday July 2nd, Love Supreme will announce additional artists in due course, once again offering a broad mix of classic and contemporary jazz, soul, pop and R&B.

Festival Director Ciro Romano: “Herbie Hancock is without doubt one of the most pioneering and influential musicians of all time and is an artist we’ve been wanting to book since the festival’s inception. His current band features some of the most exciting musicians on the scene and to say that we’re delighted that they’ll be performing their only UK festival date of the summer with us is a huge understatement.”

Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2017 runs from June 30th – July 2nd. Tickets are available from www.lovesupremefestival.com.