Mysterious billboards appear in Worthing

Drivers forced to wait at Worthing level crossing have been given something to think about.

As they wait in South Farm Road for trains to go by, the words 'Legal Name Fraud' are cause for thought.

One of two signs

'The Truth' the billboards scream in giant capital letters, yet they give very little away.

The mysterious signs have been cropping up in towns across the country.

They have been the subject of national press headlines, posted on Facebook and discussed at length but no one seems to have been able to trace their origin.

The website legalnamefraud.com does appear to explain more though.