National Firearms Surrender - where to hand in your illegal or unwanted guns

Anyone who has unwanted guns or ammunition are being encouraged to hand them in as part of a campaign to make Sussex a safer place.

Sussex Police say many firearms are held in innocence and ignorance of their illegality, or are overlooked and forgotten in people’s homes.

Others are acquired and distributed by criminal networks to harm, threaten and intimidate their local communities.

This appeal gives people the chance to dispose of firearms or ammunition by simply handing them in at their local police station without repercussion.

The surrender, which runs until Sunday, November 26, forms part of a national campaign by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS).

Police say that during the two-week campaign, those surrendering firearms will not face prosecution for the illegal possession upon surrender, and can remain anonymous.

However, Detective Chief Insp Rayland said: “I’d like to clarify that this is a firearms surrender and not a general firearms amnesty for the lifetime of the firearm; an amnesty will be granted for police possession of an item only at the point of handover (surrender).

The police add that firearms surrenders allow law enforcement to examine the history and use of a firearm prior to its surrender. Any possession or use of the gun prior to its surrender may therefore legitimately be considered for investigation or prosecution.

Weapons should be handed to police station front counter staff. Designated stations and their opening times can be found below.

If someone is unable to travel to a police station they should contact police via 101 and arrange for the firearm to be collected.

Littlehampton: Mon-Fri 10am-2pm / 3pm-6pm;

Shoreham: Mon-Fri 10am-2pm / 3pm-6pm;

Worthing (Chatsworth Road): Mon-Sat 9am-8pm.