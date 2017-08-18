National title goes to Worthing girl

Worthing girl Paris Sawyer has won a national beauty pageant.

The ten-year-old Thomas A’Becket Junior School pupil was named Miss United Kingdom Pre-Teen after competing in Manchester on Sunday.

Paris will be heading to Orlando, Florida, in July next year to represent the UK in the 11 to 13-years-old category, competing against girls from all over the world.

Sibby Sawyer said: “In addition to the title, Paris was recognised for three other awards - Royal UK Miss Charity after raising £565 for various charities, including Bullies Out and her active charity work, Royal UK Best Interview and Royal UK Best Fashion.

“Paris was chosen as a finalist to represent West Sussex in May and has been, in the months leading to the national finals, making appearance at various community events and actively fundraising for her chosen charities.

“Paris chose to compete in this particular pageant, Royal UK Miss 2017, as it is more than just looking beautiful on the outside. The focus has been about developing Paris’ confidence, becoming a good role model, sisterhood and being involved in your community through volunteer or charity work.

“Paris is a very loving and caring girl, with tons of humour, but can be rather shy and lacking in confidence among her peers and at school. All the activities leading up to the event and then taking to the stage representing West Sussex has helped her grow in confidence, especially in her abilities for public speaking and engaging with other people.”

Paris is a gifted and talented dancer, winning won several awards and trophies at dance festivals and championships with Miss Sophie’s School of Dance. She has been using dancing to raise awareness of bullying and to raise funds for the charity Bullies Out.

Sibby added: “She spoke against bullying at every opportunity she got, including at a dance competition in Maidstone, Kent, in front of over 350 children.

“Paris is an active, athletic girl and likes being creative. At home, she likes baking and singing, and going cycling with her friends in the park.

“At school, apart from her normal lessons, she takes piano lessons and singing lessons. Above all else, Paris loves to dance.”

Paris performed at the Sompting Festival and at the Whizzfizzing Festival in Aylesbury, and played piano at a charity concert to raise funds for The Bridge Community in Brighton.

Visit www.facebook.com/ParisRoyalUKQueen to follow her progress. Email sibby_sawyer@yahoo.com to sponsor her or support her financially to achieve her dream.