Nature hunt for Ferring Conservation Group members

A team of Ferring Conservation Group members met for a nature event at Warnham Nature Reserve.

It was pouring with rain, but, undeterred, guide Jacob Everitt, ecologist and reserve warden for Horsham District Council, netted a Common Blue Damselfly roosting by a pond and gave the 10 attending group members a lively demonstration of its anatomy. He showed them how to handle damselflies and dragonflies, their differences and life cycles.

Small Copper Butterfly

Fortunately the weather improved and they set out across the meadow to identify the many wild flowers.

Jacob netted a Black-tailed Skimmer so the members all had an in-hand view of a dragonfly. Few butterflies were about, but a perfect Small Copper was found. The star plant was a Broad-leaved Helleborine, a large member of the orchid family. Little was seen in and around the dipping ponds apart from an accomodating pike. The members completed their visit with snacks in the cafe and a brief look for birds from the hides. A brand new hide is closed because a pair of Reed Warblers built a nest right in front of the viewing area. When the babies have fledged the hide will be opened to the public.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

Broad Leaved Helliborine

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.