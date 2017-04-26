New council campaign hopes to inspire visitors to discover Worthing

With its blue skies, blue sea and green spaces, Worthing has the best of all worlds.

This is the message Worthing Borough Council is sending out to would-be visitors this summer with the launch of a major new marketing campaign called Discover Worthing.

Aimed at increasing the number of visitors to the town, the campaign is part of the council’s £189,000 tourism budget work.

Judy Fox, the council’s visitor experience and marketing officer, part of the new tourism and events team, said: “We want to let people know that when they come here they can experience our great outdoors, get back to nature and away from the hustle and bustle or they can really get active in our great open spaces.

“There is something for everyone here.”

She has been discussing with businesses what they would like to see being offered to visitors to the town.

Discover Worthing will replace the Visit Worthing branding but will not affect the Sunny Worthing slogan, which is the concept of the Town Centre Initative, a council spokesman said.

The campaign will be backed by the launch of a new website, advertising and summer events – which include paddle boarding and kite surfing events, family beachcombing trails, a Summer of Circus Festival, a StreetVelodrome cycle race in June and a seafront bike hire scheme.

Latest figures estimate that some 4.4 million day and staying visitors come to Worthing, spending approximately £138 million a year.

The campaign will prioritise reaching people within an hour and a half travel time from the town.

Councillor Bryan Turner, executive member for regeneration, said: “Whether it be our theatres, our seafront or our green spaces we have a great offering in Worthing. Discover Worthing will help us significantly up our game.”

The campaign will be launched in May.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.