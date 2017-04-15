New hospice charity shop opens in Worthing

Chestnut Tree House has just opened the doors to its newest charity shop at 18 Goring Road, Worthing.

The shop has been opened in order to raise funds to provide hospice care for even more children with life-shortening conditions.

Situated on the popular shopping parade, the shop stocks general items of clothing, accessories, bric-a-brac, small electricals, books and homeware. It also has an exciting children’s department with clothing, toys and games, to appeal to families in the local area.

Jan Harper, head of retail, said: “We are thrilled to be opening this shop in Worthing and it is the perfect addition to our existing range of Chestnut Tree House charity shops.”

“The shops are so important to Chestnut Tree House in raising money and also in raising awareness in the high street of the valuable work that the hospice does, both at the House and in families’ own homes.”

“For our retail shops to succeed, we rely on support from the local community, and we’d like to thank them for their warm welcome and generous donations so far.”

“We will have a grand opening celebration in May, to coincide with Children’s Hospice Week, and will be inviting everyone to come and celebrate with us as a thank you for their kind support.”

The team are also looking for volunteers to help in the shop. The role is varied and fun, and includes customer service, sorting and prepping donated stock, operating the till and visual merchandising. Full training is given and no experience is needed. I

To find out more, pop in and see Nicola, the shop manager, or contact the Voluntary Services Team on 01903 706315 or volunteers@stbh.org.uk.

The shop is also looking for donations of stock to sell to help raise funds, and if anyone has good quality items to donate, it is asked that they please drop them into the shop during opening hours.

The shop’s telephone number is 01903 243849.

Details of Goring Road, and all of Chestnut Tree House shops can be found on the website at www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/shops.

