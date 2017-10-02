New independent vets in Lancing to hold grand opening

A new veterinary pratice in Lancing is holding a grand opening on Saturday to introduce residents to the new facility.

Adur Valley Vets, in Lisher Road, is a small animal practice which offers a full surgical suite, separate wards for cats and dogs, digital X-ray, and dental facilities with dental X-ray.

The business has been set up by veterinary surgeon Alastair Ball.

The Cambridge University graduate has worked in Sussex since 2011, working at a practice in Burgess Hill and later in Shoreham.

Mr Ball said: “I had always wanted to set up my own practice.

“In a world where the typical practice is either getting bigger and more impersonal or is being taken over by large corporate entities, I wanted to be able to provide a good quality service based on more traditional values where the clients would be able to see the same vet on each visit and get to know the team.”

He is joined at the new practice by Anna Cook, a vet nurse with twenty years experience, and Rikki Backstrom, who will welcome clients at reception.

Adur Valley Vets is inviting residents to visit the practice between 12.30 and 5pm on Saturday (October 7), to look around and enjoy canapés supplied by The Hummingbird Restaurant.

Call 01903 680703 to find out more.