New industrial units proposed at Shoreham Airport

Developers are seeking outline planning permission to build several new industrial units at Shoreham Airport.

The buildings would be set along Cecil Pashley Way, bordered by the River Adur to the east and the Old Shoreham Road and the Ricardo Industrial Units to the north.

The applicants, Albemarle Shoreham Airport Limited, hope to provide ‘a vibrant employment environment, with buildings sensitively sited within a well landscaped setting’.

Distribution warehouses and large light industrial buildings would make up the majority of the buildings, which would have an overall height of 14ms.

The site is allocated in the emerging Adur Local Plan for a minimum of 15,000sqm of employment space.

This application seeks permission for 25,000sqm of employment space, which it states is required to make the development viable.

An example of a layout for the site

While the area is defined as being at risk of flooding, the applicant states that the Adur Tidal Walls Project would provide appropriate protection from flooding.

The proposals also contain a pump station, which will form part of detailed proposals for the New Monks Farm application.

In terms of access to the site, it proposes to share the new junction on the A27 proposed by the New Monks Farm development.

This new access road to the north of the airport and new roundabout junction onto the A27 would allow the closure of the existing Airport access to the A27 and provide improved pedestrian and cycling links to the site – according to the applicants.

Paul Goulet, of Old Shoreham Road, told the Herald he was worried about the effect the development would have on traffic.

“The road system is already jam packed and gridlocked,” he said.

Out of the 19 comments submitted so far on the planning website, all have objected to the application.

Dympna Haywood warned that ‘the beautiful green area would become an eyesore’, while Linda Heasman said there were already sufficient commercial units at the airport.

Tom Moloney said the construction of 14m tall buildings in close proximity to the main runway threshold at Shoreham Airport would ‘represent a flight safety issue’.

Jennifer Kharibian said: “We in Shoreham are being asked to accept what amounts to vandalism of our town and our landscape.”

A decision on the application is due to be made by Thursday, November 30, according to the planning website.

To view the application in full, search for application AWDM/1093/17 on Adur’s planning website.