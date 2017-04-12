Next confirms opening date of Rustington superstore

Next has confirmed it is coming to Rustington in two weeks, creating eight jobs.

On Wednesday, April 26 at 10am Next will unveil a brand new store in Rustington.

The Rustington team are very excited to be opening our new store and we can’t wait for everyone to come and see us Julie Davis

The store will occupy Unit 1 in Manor Retail Park in Mill Lane, Rustington, which covers 11,580 square feet of floor space.

A Next spokesman said: “This store will include all the latest styles from Next’s newest collections for womens, mens, childrens, home and Costa Coffee.”

Eight jobs have been created, and all the staff from the closing Worthing store have been moved over.

Store manager Julie Davis said: “The Rustington team are very excited to be opening our new store and we can’t wait for everyone to come and see us.”

The opening hours will be Monday to Friday from 9am to 8pm, Saturday from 9am to 7pm and Sunday from 11am to 5pm.

