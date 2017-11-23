Noise from gym leaves Worthing couple ‘exhausted’

A Worthing couple said they are ‘exhausted’ and ‘frustrated’ after being awoken by daily 5.30am workouts at a gym which opened directly under their flat.

Laura Marinova, who suffers from bipolar disorder, said the disruption to her sleep is impacting her health.

The 31-year-old’s medication includes strong sedatives and she said: “I need the right amount of sleep, otherwise I can’t function properly.”

Project Spartan, a gym aimed at men over 30, opened in Broadwater Boulevard three months ago.

Mrs Marinova moved into her flat with husband, George, in March before getting married in June.

They said they had been woken to ‘slamming, banging, shouting and music’ every morning, including at 6.30am on a Saturday.

Mr Marinova, 33, who works late shifts as an operations supervisor for Amazon, often returning home at 11.30pm, said: “It’s so loud.

“We haven’t been able to have a proper rest for the last three months.”

The pair have complained to Worthing Borough Council but said nothing is being done and that their concerns are being ‘neglected’.

A Worthing Borough Council spokesman said: “We are investigating alleged breaches of conditions relating to planning permission for the gym.

“This includes our environmental health team undertaking noise monitoring and liaising with the gym operator to agree whether additional sound insulation measures are necessary.”

Ben Griffiths, director of Project Spartan, said he was ‘hugely sorry’ the residents were unhappy.

“We’ve been in constant contact with our neighbours upstairs and as well as installing all the necessary soundproofing, we’ve taken on additional surveys and soundproofing work to ensure we’re not causing a disruption,” he said.

“From the very beginning, we’ve complied with all guidance given by the council and we continue to do everything we can to minimise noise upstairs.

“I’d urge the residents to keep talking to us about this.

“We’re not a big corporate business, we’re a local start up that’s dedicated to supporting our community and the last thing we want is unhappy neighbours. Our door is always open.”