Oarsome rowing team challenge

Staff from Homewise in Durrington plan to row the length of the River Thames tomorrow to raise £10,000 for two charities.

A group of 12 will travel up to London to row on the river itself and the rest of the team will use rowing machines at the head office in Columbia House, Columbia Drive, to make sure they hit their target of 215 miles.

The retirement property specialist is supporting The AHOY Centre, a water-based charity that changes people’s lives through sailing and rowing, and the Ronald McDonald House Charities, which provides home-from-home accommodation for families whose children are in hospital.

Mark Neal, managing director, said: “The Ronald McDonald House Charities provided my family with ‘home away from home’ support when we really needed it most.

“Rosie our daughter, who is 16 now, has been treated at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford since she was 14 years old. Like many parents we wanted to be as close to her as often as possible while she was undergoing treatment.

“Having accommodation made available for us on the top floor of the John Radcliffe Hospital greatly reduced the levels of stress we endured during an already difficult time. Because of the Ronald McDonald House Charities, we were able to be by her side every day, which was a great comfort for us and has given Rosie the extra strength she needed to get well.

“We are so grateful to the charity that we want to help make sure other families are offered the same invaluable support.”

Ahoy gives disadvantaged young people, at-risk youths and disabled people the opportunity to participate in activities and courses on an equal level.

Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, said: “The work The AHOY Centre charity is delivering on the River Thames is both innovative and inspiring.

“By working with those most in need of support they are helping those with disabilities and providing excellent diversionary activities for young people”.

Visit www.justgiving.com/ouroarsomechallenge to make a donation.