Brighton’s Palace Pier makes list of Britain’s top free attractions

The Palace Pier in Brighton has been listed fourth most favourite free attraction in the country.

In a poll to find the nation’s favourite free days out the pier was only beaten by The Lake District (Cumbria), the Peak District Hills (Derbyshire) and Snowdonia (North Wales).

In general, piers, beaches and museums also featured highly in the top 50 list compiled from a survey of 1,000 UK adults by National Express.

National Express Managing Director Chris Hardy said: “They say the best things in life are free and we hope our list inspires people to get out and explore somewhere new - without breaking the bank.

“It’s great to see that Brits appreciate the natural sights that the UK has to offer, and the sheer volume of beauty spots on this list goes to show that you’re never far from something stunning to see on a day out.”

Only one of the top ten spots was taken by a London attraction, with the Natural History Museum appearing in ninth place.

A total of 23 museums made the list from world-famous attractions to smaller, regional museums such as the charming Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington Spa.

All the entries on the list are free, though some, such as cathedrals welcome donations and some museums charge for special exhibitions.

The Nation’s Favourite Free Attractions

1. The Lake District (Cumbria)

2. Peak District Hills (Derbyshire)

3. Snowdonia (North Wales)

4. Brighton Pier (East Sussex)

5. Hadrian’s Wall (Multiple counties)

6. Loch Ness (Scottish Highlands)

7. Newquay’s beaches (Cornwall)

8. Scarborough beach (North Yorkshire)

9. Natural History Museum (London)

10. Royal Air Force Museum Cosford (Shropshire)

11. Durdle Door (Dorset)

12. Tie: Worcester Cathedral (Worcestershire) and Covent Garden Market (London)

13. Tie: Aysgarth Falls (North Yorkshire) and Norfolk beaches (Norfolk)

14. The British Museum (London)

15. Tie: Royal Crescent Bath (Somerset) and Wells Cathedral (Somerset)

16. Hyde Park (London)

17. Southwold Pier (Suffolk)

18. Llandudno Pier (Conwy County)

19. Tie: Science Museum (London) and Roman Wall of St Albans (Hertfordshire)

20. Royal Armouries Museum Leeds (Yorkshire)

21. Titanic walking tour Southampton (Hampshire)

22. Avebury Stone Circle (Wiltshire)

23. York Observatory (Yorkshire)

24. Barry Island Beach (Vale of Glamorgan)

25. Tie: Arthur’s Seat (Edinburgh) and Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery (West Midlands)

26. Tie: Stafford Castle (Staffordshire) and Royal Albert Memorial Museum and Art Gallery Exeter (Devon)

27. Tie: National Football Museum (Manchester) Ashemolean Museum Oxford (Oxfordshire) Donnington Castle (Berkshire) Coventry Transport Museum (West Midlands) and Buxton Pleasure Gardens(Derbyshire)

28. Imperial War Museum (London)

29. Glen Nevis (Fort William)

30. Tie: Houses of Parliament (London) and Royal Botanical Gardens (Edinburgh)

31. Tie: Rochester Cathedral (Kent) and St David’s Cathedral (Pembrokeshire)

32. Tie: Uffington White Horse (Oxfordshire) and Tring Natural History Museum (Hertfordshire) and Lickey Hills (West Midlands)

33. Museum of Liverpool (Merseyside)

34. Tie: Forth Road Bridge (Firth of Forth) and Antrim Castle Gardens (County Antrim)

35. Tie: Brimham Rocks (North Yorkshire) and Low Force Falls (Tees Valley)

36. St Fagan’s Natural History Museum (Cardiff) and Rhossilli Bay (Gower Peninsular)

37. Papermill Lock and canal side country walks (Essex)

38. Tie: Redcar beach (North Yorkshire) and Antony Gormley structures Crosby beach (Merseyside) Belfast City Hall and Loch Neagh (Northern Ireland)

39. Hull Maritime Museum (East Riding) and Thetford Priory (Norfolk)

40. Tie: Gainsthorpe Medieval Village (Lincolnshire) and Discovery Museum (Tyne and Wear)

41. Museum of Transport Glasgow

42. Tie: National Glass Centre Sunderland (Tyne and Wear) and The National Gallery (London)

43. Kelvin Grove Art Gallery and Museum (Glasgow) and Belfast Botanical Gardens and Palmhouse

44. Silhester Roman Walls and Ampitheatre (Hampshire)

45. Tie: Elvaston Country Park (Derbyshire) and Bolton Steam Museum (Cumbria)

46. Tate Modern (London) and Northampton Museum and Art Gallery (Northamptonshire)

47. Tie: Banksy walking tour (Bristol) and Glenfinnan Viaduct, Fort William (Scottish Highlands) and Whiterocks beach (County Antrim)

48. Royal Pump Rooms Museum and Art Gallery Leamington Spa (Warwickshire)

49. Rufford Abbey (Nottinghamshire)

50. Mumbles Pier (Swansea)