‘The King’ to open ‘50s cafe

If you’re walking into the Guildbourne Centre next weekend you might think you’ve stumbled into the 1950s.

Milkshake specialist Miss Mollys’ is set to open next Saturday, bringing its special brand of ‘50s fun to Worthing.

The cafe will welcome Elvis (who else?) for the grand opening, with guests able to get stuck in to the vintage drinks on offer.

Jamie Griffiths from Littlehampton’s Windmill Theatre will provide the Elvis-related entertainment for the event.

That’s not all, however - Keira Rowling, also from the Windmill Theatre, will be performing songs from ‘Grease’. Miss Molly’s is clearly hoping the reaction from guests will be: ‘You’re the one that I want’.

Speaking on its Facebook page, Miss Molly’s said: “Don’t forget to Don your best frock, grab your braces and shimmy on down to dance away to music, enjoy the nostalgia in the decoration, purchase yourself a hand-made American milkshake, and spend your time with many other 1950s fanatics.”

In terms of drinks the cafe will serve milkshakes, soda floats, hot chocolate, iced tea, smoothies and protein shakes.

The grand opening takes place on Saturday, January 28 at 10am in the Guildbourne Centre.

