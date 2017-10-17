Video: Rare ‘white morph’ squirrel spotted in West Sussex

What is thought to be particularly rare squirrel has been spotted in West Sussex.

Vicky Bell said she and her partner Rikki Kay were out walking on Sunday (October 15) when they spotted the squirrel.

The 'morph' white squirrel. Photo: Vicky Bell and Rikki Kay

She said: “We were walking up from Worth Church, along Church Road, Crawley, when we saw a flash of white next to us.

“We realised that this might be quite unusual and so we took a photo and a video, and now believe it to be a rare ‘white morph’ squirrel.

“According to wildlife experts, fewer than one in a million are born with the gene that produces this dramatic look.

“This is to be distinguished from a white albino squirrel as it has black eyes rather than red.”