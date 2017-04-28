VIDEO: Tiny ducklings rescued from dark storm drain

Heartwarming footage shows tiny ducklings trapped in a storm drain being rescued and reunited with their mother.

Nine ducklings were liberated from a storm drain off Combes Road in Lancing by the RSPCA on Saturday after a member of the public raised the alarm.

The nine ducklings were rescued from the drain on Saturday. Pictures: RSPCA

When RSPCA animal collection officer Louis Horton arrived at the scene, he realised there was only one way to get to the get the ducklings out of the drain – he had to go underground.

Louis said: “To get to the ducklings, I had to climb down an access well into the underground storm drain then crawl horizontally for about four metres.

“I found the poor little things huddling together in a dead-end, tweeting fearfully for their mother.

“I needed to go down twice to rescue all nine ducklings. Luckily I was eventually able to return to the surface with all of them no worse for their experience.”

They were later released back into the wild

The ducklings were then released back into the wild, where they swiftly found their mother.

“Amazingly, we were able to reunite the youngsters with their relieved mother, who then walked them back to their pond.

“It is so lovely to have a happy rescue like this. We’d like to thank the member of public who first alerted us to the baby birds’ plight.

“I’m also extremely grateful for the second member of public who helped me with the rescue. I would not have been able to do this on my own.

“It’s a really good example of the RSPCA and the public working together to rescue animals in need.”

Members of the public who spot trapped ducklings or other wild animals in need, they should contact the RSPCA’s 24-hour cruelty and advice line on 0300 1234 999 immediately to report the incident.

Video credit: RSPCA

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.