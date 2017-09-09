One Love event celebrates diversity and brings community together

Once again, the One Love Worthing community event was held at St Paul’s Art Centre to celebrate diversity and bring the community together.

Held from 3pm to 9pm on Saturday, the event celebrated the diversity of Worthing and helped those who attended to recognise that community members have more in common than that which divides them.

Music, art workshops, spoken word, storytelling, face painting, henna and other stalls, and Caribbean/Spanish street food were enjoyed by all at this free event.

Visitors enjoyed live performances of world music, classical, soul, rock, folk, spoken word and storytelling including Soul Choir, Celebration Samba, Sean Murray, Nelson Navarro and Reggae DJ Rewind Selecta.

The day was followed by a ‘Supersonic 70s Disco’, which was held from 9pm.

A team from Worthing Wormhole cosplay group were also in attendance to promote the upcoming Worthing ComicCon.

One Love Worthing, which is held to help work towards a more cohesive and tolerant society. In support of Diverse Community Empowerment Services, the event aims to address the problems of inequality and discrimination.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.