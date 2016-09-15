Ongoing revamp at petrol station

Construction work is ongoing at the Shell petrol station on Brighton Road, Shoreham, to give the service station a new revamp, replacing underground fuel tanks, vents and ancillary filling equipment adjacent to western boundary.

Underground fuel tanks, vents and ancillary filling equipment adjacent to western boundary are being replaced, as well as fuel pumps on the forecourt.

Alterations to the shop front are also set, adding a replacement canopy.

Shell submitted their application for the demolition and renovation of the petrol station in October last year and permission was granted by Adur District Council.

Shell Service Station is a chain of petrol stations which also act as mini shops, selling drinks, snacks, newspapers and confectionery.

