HEALTH AND CARE: Disney characters join in children’s shake-up

Children across West Sussex are being given a shake-up, with a little help from Disney, over the summer holidays.

Families are being encouraged to get their children moving and take part in the annual Change4Life ‘10 minute shake-up’ programme.

The initiative helps parents and carers to make it as easy as possible to help their children to be active, with simple, fun ten-minute activities.

Behind the venture – which is aimed at families with youngsters aged five to 11 – is Public Health England, supported by Sport England and Disney.

New ‘shake ups’ will be released each week over the summer holidays with games featuring characters from Disney Pixar’s latest animation Cars 3, as well as Moana, Frozen Fever, Zootropolis, Beauty and the Beast and The Lodge.

Activities will focus on core skills such as running, jumping, throwing, catching and balance.

The chief medical officer in England recommends that children should active for at least an hour a day.

Currently less than one in four boys and only one in five girls are doing enough exercise.

Being active has a number of benefits for children and young people including making them feel happier and more confident as well as improve bone and heart health.

The shake-up activities are designed for children to do anywhere in small or large groups with their friends, and aim to help children get more of the 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity they need each day.

Once they have completed an activity they can also choose a sticker and a stamp and collect the whole range in a passport by the end of the summer.

The Change4Life ‘10 minute shake-up’ programme is being supported across West Sussex by the Library Service, so call into your local library over the summer holidays to collect a pack and to try the activities they have to offer.

You can also sign up online and start the activities today – www.nhs.uk/10-minute-shake-up

