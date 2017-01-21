HEALTH AND CARE: Feedback invited on our constitution

Coastal West Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group – the NHS organisation responsible for planning and buying health services for the population – is reviewing and updating its constitution.

Coastal West Sussex CCG’s constitution sets out the way that it – a membership organisation created for and by its 48 member GP practices – is run. Whilst there is a limited amount that can be changed in the layout of the document due to the statutory requirements set by central government, the CCG still wants to hear from patients, their families, carers and the wider public on this important document, which acts as the core pledge between the organisation and the population it cares for.

All comments will be reviewed and responded to on an individual basis, and a summary of responses and how they have influenced the review will published alongside the revised constitution.

Coastal West Sussex CCG’s constitution is built on the NHS constitution – the promise that the NHS will always be there for its patients and public and that it will always do the things it was set up to do in 1948 by providing high-quality healthcare that’s free for everyone.

Coastal’s is underpinned by the following guiding principles:

• That it will commission high quality health services that provide value for money for taxpayers.

• That the CCG will be led by its clinicians.

• That the CCG will commission healthcare services across the NHS as a whole, from primary care and GP services, to hospitals, mental health and community health.

• That the CCG will operate in an open and transparent way, accountable to the public it is responsible for caring for.

Comments should be submitted via the contact us page on the CCG’s website – www.coastalwestsussexccg.nhs.uk – by Monday, January 30.

