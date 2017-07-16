HEALTH AND CARE: Help improve diabetes services

Are you or a loved one living with diabetes? What is your experience of the help and support on offer to help you or your loved one live with the condition?

The local NHS is really keen to hear from local people about your experience of local diabetes care to help us to further improve current services.

Services that support your diabetes care across Coastal West Sussex are currently being redesigned to ensure you are receiving the right care, in the right place, being seen by the right person at the right time.

The aim of the service redesign is to support you to manage your diabetes as well as possible, to improve your personal experience of the care you receive and for you to feel better supported to manage your long term condition.

In collaboration with Diabetes UK the NHS is holding three events this month for you to share your views and find out more about the work that is happening locally.

If you would like to know more and get involved, the three engagement sessions are taking place in:

• Chichester at The Old Court Room in North Street on Tuesday, July 25, from 1pm to 3pm.

• Worthing at Durrington Community Centre on Tuesday, July 25, from 6pm to 8pm.

• Steyning in The Saxon Room at Steyning Centre on Wednesday, July 26, from 10am to midday.

NHS Coastal West Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has been working with the organisations that provide diabetes care locally, patients who live with diabetes and people who care for someone with diabetes over the past year to design a service that will be better for patients.

We are at the stage where we would like to explain some of the proposed changes and listen to the people who will use the service to find out if we have missed anything.

The three engagement sessions will be a chance to find out about this work and to share your views.

The local NHS would like to hear from as many people as possible so that we can hear a wide range of experiences to help to inform our work to plan for future services.

To register for one of the events please visit our website www.coastalwestsussexccg.nhs.uk/diabetes-engagement-groups or contact the CCG on 01903 708400.

