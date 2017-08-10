HEALTH AND CARE: Help to shape future of the local NHS

This week there is an exciting new opportunity to join the CCG’s governing body.

We are currently seeking an experienced finance professional to join the CCG as a lay member on our governing body.

If successful, you will work closely with the CCG team and ensure that every penny of taxpayer’s money is spent wisely on health and care services for local people.

There has never been a more important time as the gap continues to grow between the amount of money provided for local health care and the demand on services across Coastal West Sussex.

The cost of the care being provided locally is higher than the money there is available and together with our providers we have to look at every pound we spend.

The CCG has a challenging financial plan to deliver and the new lay member for finance and performance will bring their expertise to help to scrutinise this plan and make sure we are doing all we can.

They will also increase the senior level finance expertise available to the CCG, including acting as a sounding board for the chief financial officer on technical financial issues and provide challenge to the CCG officers.

To do this, we are looking for someone with a strong finance background in the private or public sectors, or with a professional services firm.

You will have board level experience and a good understanding of how finance, performance and quality are all connected in the health context. Ideally, you will also have an understanding of the way money is allocated to NHS organisations and the NHS accounting regime.

The role requires a time commitment of up to 30 days a year. If you are interested, more details can be found on the CCG website: www.coastalwestsussexccg.nhs.uk/job-opportunities

The deadline for applications is Sunday, September 3.

All of our governing body members, including our chairman and lay members, have a significant role in how the CCG works, and importantly, how we make sure we are doing the right thing for our local communities.

Find out more about our governing body online: www.coastalwestsussexccg.nhs.uk/governing-body-assurance

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.