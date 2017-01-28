HEALTH AND CARE: New end of life care hub launched to help patients, carers and professionals

A new service to improve end of life care has been launched for people in Coastal West Sussex.

The new service, known as echo (end of life care hub) is staffed by trained nurses and acts as a 24/7 point of contact for patients, carers, family members and health care professionals.

echo nurses provide advice and support, refer or signpost to other services and organise rapid response teams.

A new website containing information and resources has also been launched at www.echocws.org.

This new approach has been commissioned by NHS Coastal West Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and is being delivered by Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust (SCFT), Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Macmillan Cancer Support, St Barnabas House, and St Wilfrid’s Hospice (Chichester).

We are inviting you to join us for a morning of learning and sharing at Fontwell Racecourse on Thursday, February 16, from 9.30am until midday.

Meet professionals involved in the echo project, local support services in Coastal West Sussex and other service users.

We are also interested to hear what support you think you would need in this position, and what communities might be able to do to help and assist people in their last year of life.

Two informal workshop sessions will be run to capture your thoughts.

Please let us know if you would like to reserve a space at the event by completing a short registration form click here.

Alternatively, call Katie Perrin on 01903 707453.

Refreshments will be provided and should you require transport for the event, please indicate on the form or when you call Katie on the number above.

If you would like to know more about the service then please visit www.echocws.org.

