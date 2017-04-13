IAN HART: 51,000 on the waiting list tells its own story

It’s curtain up at the Connaught Theatre this week with the 50th anniversary production of the Worthing Gang Show’s Gee, It’s A Wonderful Life.

While it’s the first show since the sad passing of legendary local Scout leader Mike Budd, his legacy, in the shape of the current production team, will put on yet another great show.

And at the time of going to press, there are limited tickets still available and it’s another classic example of all that is good with the majority of the youth in this town.

Sport, music, art or dancing, a vast number of youngsters in this town are great kids, and all the time children of all ages are doing something both constructive and enjoyable they are not getting up to no good.

Ironically in the week when our local Cubs, Brownies, Scouts and Guides are treading the Connaught boards, the Scout Association has announced that the organisation is embroiled in a somewhat unique crisis.

A shortage of adult volunteers to take up senior positions within the movement sees a current waiting list of more than 51,000 youngsters unable to join one of the specific organisations at this present time.

My son, Sam, was lucky enough to belong to 8th Worthing Sea Scouts from the age of six, starting at Beavers, moving on to Cubs, Scouts and finally Explorers before leaving at the ripe old age of 18.

From the first night, the late and much-missed Brian Ashfield gave us a tour of the Scout Hut – Sam had an amazing time, took part in some interesting and exciting activities, made some great friendships and the experiences have certainly help shape him as he’s embarked on adulthood.

This wouldn’t have been possible without the superb Scout leadership and I sincerely hope the appeal from the movement will result in people coming forward to take part in what I’m sure is a very rewarding hobby for everyone.

