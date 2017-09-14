IAN HART: A homegrown musical with a modern message?

When Nigel Newman boarded the 6.14am train from Worthing to London Bridge on that spring morning in 2012, he had one of those moments when he asked himself: “What’s it all about?”

The momentum grew during a family holiday to France and, working with his wife Anna, an idea became a project which eventually culminated last week in the world premiere of the musical Barista.

Romeo and Juliet focuses on forbidden love, bigotry and hatred, and has been used as a reference point for generation upon generation. Centuries later the Newmans have produced a 21st-century contemporary piece (don’t worry, Nigel, I’m not comparing you to Shakespeare), which is a thought-provoking reflection of society today and its obsession with material success.

Rave reviews and two sell-out performances leave the Newman’s contemplating what’s next. Clearly, everyone who saw it loved it and with an audience that went across the demographic, there is the possibility of a longer run elsewhere.

With some interesting messages and several moral questions within, it also looks tailor-made to also slot into the music and drama curriculum up and down the country and beyond. The message Nigel and Anna have put across in their musical could help shape our youngsters into adults.

As someone who has known Nigel and Anna for many years, their success is both not unexpected and equally deserved. Clearly they are both very talented people, but again this typifies that in all walks of life – whether you are JK Rowling sitting in a café writing the first Harry Potter book in longhand, or Nigel Newman sitting on a train, or even a young Banksy standing by a wall with a spray can – if you put your mind to something, anything, and work hard at it, look at what you can achieve.

And that is a life lesson we should be getting across to every youngster in this country.

