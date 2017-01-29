IAN HART: Aquarena redevelopment a step forward for town

With opinions sometimes come emotions. A couple of weeks ago in this column I shared my views on the Aquarena debate.

There’s no doubting the whole issue is one of the hottest potatoes this town has seen in many years.

I have regularly gone record as saying that all feedback is healthy – for a start, it indicates people actually take the time and trouble to read my column.

Since the paper was published a couple of weeks ago I have received feedback from readers at opposite ends of the debate.

Some of my conversations have been lively, but that again reiterates how important the whole issue is to our town.

The planning committee voted last week in favour of Roffey’s revised proposals, which I now hope marks the start of new chapter for us all in Worthing.

I voted to remain in the EU, but the majority went the other way. It’s a democracy and I, like many others, have accepted the result and now look forward to a successful Brexit.

I also think that Bernie Sanders would have been a better US President than either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, but the American electorate had different ideas.

I hope that’s very much the case with the people who were against the Roffey development.

I believe the redevelopment of the old Aquarena site is positive step forward for the town as a whole.

I think it indicates ambition and forward thinking – that can only be good for everyone in Worthing.

The result of the battle has created a ‘winner’, but if it’s the right thing for Worthing there can be no losers.

I just hope everyone can accept the planning committee’s decision and we can all move forward in a positive way.

