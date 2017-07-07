IAN HART: Closure for the Hillsborough families?

Saturday, April 15, 1989 – a date that is sadly be etched in this country’s history.

The horrific events at the FA Cup semi-final saw 96 passionate football supporters go to a game where a catalogue of events resulted i

n them losing their lives.

Last week, the latest episode in this tragic saga saw the announcement that six men face prosecution, including police match commander that day, now-retired David Duckenfield, who faces charges of the manslaughter by gross negligence of 95 of the victims.

In the 27 years since the tragedy, all the bereaved families have had to endure numerous setbacks, and while last week’s developments were certainly a step in the right direction in the pursuit of Justice for the 96, I, hope like most people, the families will ultimately get what they deserve.

The process has already cost millions and millions of pounds. What if the authorities could match the cost of the trials, say, a minimum of £15million, perhaps far more, and set up the ‘96 Project’ which initially funds and maintains within the city of Liverpool a number of state-of-the-art youth facilities, drop-in centres for pensioners and a large, ground-breaking homeless project, all in memory of the 96 fans who died that day?

A positive legacy which might help the families gain the closure they rightly deserve.

This Sunday, July 9, at 5pm, I’m hosting an auction at the Smugglers Return, in Ham Road, East Worthing, which is part of a all day event at the pub in aid of the victims of the recent Grenfell Tower fire.

Landlady Angie Deeprose always puts on a good event, so if you’re at a loose end Sunday it would be great to see you in support of this very good cause.

