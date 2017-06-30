IAN HART: Don’t let the truth get in the way of a good social media spat

Those time-honoured human traits, only reading what we want to read and hearing what we want to hear.

Last week’s column was on the theme of certain sections of our society blaming Theresa May for absolutely everything currently going wrong in the UK, and how that could almost be classed as tantamount to bullying.

On the Herald’s social media platforms it certainly prompted a response, both positive and negative, but before my detractors hold a torchlight procession to chez Hart or tar and feather me in the middle of Broadwater Green some clarity is required.

To reiterate Theresa May, like the rest of us humans, is flawed.

Her arrogance, or perhaps ignorance, in calling a needless General Election has caused no end of ongoing problems for the country. If anyone thought a year ago in the wake of the Brexit result that this country might be in some ways divided, then 12 months later it’s crystal clear that’s now very much the case.

Mrs May, among others including Messrs Johnson, Gove, Corbyn and McDonnell, is a principal architect of this

Her latest faux pas this week of the £1billion ‘sweetener’ to the DUP to prop her minority government is yet another ‘what the heck?’ moment which history may later view as an abject failure – unless that is she makes the greatest political comeback in history, which at best seems unlikely.

But as I stated last week, however hapless she is or is not as a Prime Minister, it’s not right she blamed for incidents and decisions that are clearly that are out of her control.

A much-loved trait of my late, and much-missed Mum, was that she strived to find the good in everybody, however difficult it was.

Despite coming under fire from apparently all directions, Mrs May still found the time on Sunday to spend time with retired servicemen, on the occasion of Armed Forces Weekend.

At the same time at Glastonbury, Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell was not only getting down with kids but also describing, and ultimately politicising, the Grenfell Tower tragedy as an act of murder.

Even my most vociferous internet critics would find it difficult not to find some good in Mrs May on the back of her appearance last weekend – could they say the same for Mr McDonnell?

