IAN HART: Our very own heroes – the Rotary Clubs of Worthing

So, August Bank Holiday comes and goes, and as you get older the day seems to have even more significance, unofficially the last day of summer, and for people of a certain age, i.e. myself, it’s next stop Christmas Eve!

Once again, the bank holiday saw the annual Rotary Carnival, although the festivities officially started 24 hours earlier this year, with some events on the Sunday, and in the days following the usual mixed feedback.

Never has the adage ‘empty vessels make most noise’ been more apt. In the main I’ve had positive feedback about the event, but it’s the ones who criticise it, who on further questioning have never taken part.

There is a tendency to look back on previous years with rose-tinted spectacles, my first one was aged five in 1969, 48 years ago, the procession was led by the Band of the Royal Marines, and I can picture the white helmets marching along the seafront.

Times have changed, and so have people’s priorities – one of the detractors I spoke to earlier this week said it was nothing like the ones in the 1970s.

It’s not going to be, the days of the Picardo School of Dancing and their float bedecked with what seemed like thousands of artificial flowers are gone, but what remains is the true spirit of the event.

Members of Worthing Musical Comedy Society put a huge amount of work into their float to publicise their forthcoming production of Little Shop of Horrors, and they weren’t the only ones, with several floats clearly indicating how much hard work and thought goes into this event.

But be it 1969, 1989 or 2017 there is one common denominator, and that’s the collective effort, dedication and hard work of our three Rotary Clubs, our very own local heroes.

The months of planning and preparation is what it’s all about, and without their hard work the event wouldn’t happen, and the local charities wouldn’t get essential donations.

Rotary organisers have a well-earned rest before starting planning for next year’s event, so perhaps before some people are quick to criticise they should contemplate what Bank Holiday Monday would be like without the Rotary event?

