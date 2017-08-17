IAN HART: Should council provide more for the youngsters?

With my kids now 25 and 22, school holidays are a dim and distant memory.

But the recent inclement weather certainly prompted a degree of sympathy for all the local parents of younger children.

It got me thinking about what we did during the holidays for entertainment locally, back in the day.

We had two cinemas, The Odeon and The Dome, showing at least four different films at any one time.

Both the Pier and Connaught Leisure were more video-game based than the predominantly penny-machine gambling establishments they are now.

Brooklands not only had the boating lake, train, go karts, and pitch and putt, but also a fully operational – and, I seem to recall, very popular – playground.

The same can be said for Peter Pans playground, the Aquarena, the outside paddling pool and another boating lake behind the swimming pool.

In short, plenty to do in the 1970s and early ‘80s – but what about now?

Nowadays, what attractions are left are very rarely free and in most cases, having spoken to a number of parents of school-age children, are certainly not cheap.

But morally, in a town with a wide demographic of parents across the income spectrum, should the council have a duty to provide free or inexpensive amenities and attractions for the local youngsters?

I know I can sometimes fall into the trap of looking back through rose-tinted spectacles but, as kids, my generation and the ones directly before and after certainly had it good locally when it came to holiday time, and a vibrant, happy town certainly made for a better local environment.

I know we can probably never get back to the kind of array of attractions and amenities I’ve listed, but I think the council could perhaps do a little bit more in that department.

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.