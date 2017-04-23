IAN HART: The lasting legacy of Princess Diana

It wasn’t that long ago that Prince William was in the news for daring not to attend a Commonwealth event, choosing instead for some ‘R&R’ with friends.

Thankfully, despite the furore, the media stopped short of putting him on trial for treason, like Charles I, or tarring and feathering him, but it was clearly another good old royal storm in a team cup – albeit best bone China.

It was all put into perspective this week with both Prince William and his brother Harry speaking out about mental issues, and the release of the quite remarkable and groundbreaking internet conversation between our future king and the singer Lady Gaga on the same subject.

While some will always want to see the royals cutting ribbons and glad-handing, the Gaga footage is far more significant for our nation.

For such high-profile public figures to speak so candidly about what has, for generations, been a very taboo subject, is groundbreaking.

Just remember, it’s barely a hundred years since we were shooting our own soldiers for cowardice when they were clearly suffering from what we now know is post-traumatic stress disorder.

From the internet conversation with a music icon to Harry revealing he went into counselling over the death of his mother, and TV footage of William stating that, even 20 years on, the shock of Diana’s death still lives with him to this day – groundbreaking, and hopefully it really helps people at their lowest the length and breadth of the nation.

These are the royals this country needs. While this nation will always love and respect the House of Windsor the next generation, specifically these two young men, will transform and take the Royal Family into the 21st century and beyond – which makes all the ‘scandal’ and ‘shame’ of a few weeks ago almost laughable.

Like all of us Diana had her flaws, but her lasting legacy to this country will be her sons, and everything they bring to Great Britain.

