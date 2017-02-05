IAN HART: Time to get our own house in order

From the outset I must state that I’m not sure that Trump’s blanket immigration ban is the right move, and clearly looking at the coherent criticism I’m not alone.

We now live in a cosmopolitan world, I have friends and acquaintances of all race, colours and creeds. Why we can’t just make more effort to get along with each other beats me.

It is, however, not unsurprising. President Trump is doing exactly what he said he was going to do, so for those who voted for him and gave him a clear mandate, they had the choice at the polls.

What doesn’t sit comfortably with me is this mass hysteria against the incoming US administration, and almost one rule for one and another for someone else.

Madonna can stand up at a public rally and state she’d like to blow up the White House, but how would the authorities react if an individual got on the microphone in a public place and announced their intention to blow up Parliament or Downing Street? I think that’s probably classed as threatening behaviour or worse, though the songstress did later say she was using a metaphor. It just doesn’t end there. We have 100,000 people protesting against Trump on the streets of London, and while I appreciate it’s part of democracy, the policing costs for the event must have been astronomical.

Would the citizens of London rather have police actually working on the street or supervising a demonstration against something that effectively the demonstrators can’t change?

What seems to have gone under the radar is within days of his election Trump was meeting Al Gore and Leonardo DiCaprio to discuss climate change and ways to move forward with this important issue.

I doubt many of the 100,000 protesters would argue with that, and that old saying about putting your own house in order is now apt. We need to concentrate on our own specific issues in this country rather than wasting time and public money on things we have no control over.

