IAN HART: To paint or not to paint?

Not since one of Worthing’s more eccentric characters painted her seafront property bright pink has the redecoration of a local landmark attracted so much debate.

The Grafton car park – to be fair, not Worthing’s most attractive construction – has had a £14,000 makeover, with the help of 600 cans of spray paint.

With the words ‘right now’, an anagram of the town’s name, emblazoned on the seafront structure, it’s certainly polarised local opinion.

In the week where the plight of little Charlie Gard has received national coverage – and on that subject can any of us deny his parents exploring every option in the care and ongoing treatment of their little boy? – it seems totally irrelevant, but almost predictable that some of the local burghers are getting hot under the collar over a bit of paint on one of the borough’s larger buildings.

The cost, one of the ‘anti’ lobby’s primary arguments, while clearly a significant sum of money to a lot of people, in this kind of project is negligible.

A cursory look over the council balance sheet would show that far more money is spent on both individual and collective projects elsewhere in the town in the course of 12 months, transactions that would have the aforementioned critics jumping up and down if they knew the extent of the expenditure?

Has the painting attracted publicity for Worthing? Yes, and given the old adage about there being no such thing as bad publicity, clearly a positive.

Does a 21st century slant on things show a more modern outlook from the council? Again, yes, although listening to some of the criticism I do wonder what would actually make some individuals take a positive stance over anything.

Then again, there’s that saying about some people never being happy unless their moaning.

Ultimately, it’s not harming or hurting anyone, so in the grand scheme of things, and given other more important issues nationally, why do people see fit to be so negative?

